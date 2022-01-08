Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.6% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.41.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $546.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

