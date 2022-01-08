Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,335,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,498,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.41.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $536.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $237.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

