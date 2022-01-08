Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Betty M. Vandenbosch Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $369,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth $1,774,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 39.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,543,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 438,442 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 37.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 367.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coursera by 470.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 196,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

