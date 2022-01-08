Cowen Begins Coverage on Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.