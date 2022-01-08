CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $425.88

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 425.88 ($5.74) and traded as low as GBX 364 ($4.90). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.90), with a volume of 502 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.56) target price on shares of CPPGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 365.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 425.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The company has a market cap of £32.15 million and a PE ratio of 260.00.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

