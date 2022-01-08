Craig Hallum Trims Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Target Price to $22.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Genius Sports stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

