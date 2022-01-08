Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,326,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 22.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 81.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Crane by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR opened at $104.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

