Credit Suisse Group Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$22.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.36.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$17.34 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.12 and a 52 week high of C$17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.99 billion and a PE ratio of 39.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.97.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

