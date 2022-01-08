Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.53.
NYSE CS opened at $10.19 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
