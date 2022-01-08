Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.53.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE CS opened at $10.19 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.