Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €96.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

Sanofi stock opened at €88.60 ($100.68) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($105.65). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.56.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

