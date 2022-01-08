CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.96

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.96 and last traded at $67.22, with a volume of 66607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

