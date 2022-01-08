Critical Comparison: iFresh (IFMK) & Its Peers

iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare iFresh to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh N/A N/A N/A iFresh Competitors 1.84% 22.16% 4.75%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iFresh and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A iFresh Competitors 1111 2631 2687 83 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 24.17%. Given iFresh’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iFresh has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

iFresh has a beta of -2.92, meaning that its share price is 392% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh’s peers have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of iFresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iFresh and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million -$8.29 million -1.07 iFresh Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 19.88

iFresh’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iFresh peers beat iFresh on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

