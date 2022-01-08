Critical Contrast: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) vs. Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Trillion Energy International alerts:

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trillion Energy International and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 0 3 18 0 2.86

Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $37.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.47%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Ovintiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.62 -$6.10 billion ($2.27) -16.66

Trillion Energy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ovintiv.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv -8.50% 29.47% 8.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Trillion Energy International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Trillion Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillion Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.