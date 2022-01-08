CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.66.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $188.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.97. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

