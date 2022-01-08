Crowny Hits Market Cap of $3.46 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $120,451.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00079261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.94 or 0.07638926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00075165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.14 or 0.99824567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

