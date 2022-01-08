Crowny Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $119,827.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00057797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00084677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.33 or 0.07407784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,891.19 or 0.99931552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

