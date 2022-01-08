Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.56

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.56 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 3939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Get Cryoport alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 691,635 shares of company stock worth $51,649,822. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,017 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 18.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.