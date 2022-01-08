Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Tops $119,706.70

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $119,706.70 and approximately $252.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

