Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social makes up approximately 1.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $18,433,656. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. increased their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.81. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.