Crystal Rock Capital Management Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Twitter accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,878 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.97.

Twitter stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.95 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.