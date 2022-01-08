CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.79. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $110.20 and a 1 year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $387,107.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,740 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

