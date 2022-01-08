Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.03. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.