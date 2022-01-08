CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVRx Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. CVRx Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. “

Get CVRx alerts:

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42. CVRx has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CVRx will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVRx (CVRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.