CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

