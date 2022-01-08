CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CYGIY remained flat at $$8.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26 and a beta of -0.20. CyberAgent has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

