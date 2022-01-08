Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Financial Survey

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.9% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A Dada Nexus -35.94% -38.92% -29.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MassRoots and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Dada Nexus 0 0 5 0 3.00

Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $37.15, indicating a potential upside of 223.89%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than MassRoots.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MassRoots and Dada Nexus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 2,154.44 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Dada Nexus $831.87 million 3.23 -$261.33 million ($1.54) -7.45

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus.

Summary

MassRoots beats Dada Nexus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

