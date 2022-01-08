Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 995 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average is $132.41. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

