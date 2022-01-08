Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,084,000 after buying an additional 126,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,493,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

CINF opened at $118.64 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

