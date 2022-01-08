Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 20,187 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 176,735 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

