Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 71 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP stock opened at $238.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.34.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.22.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

