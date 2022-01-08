Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 77,214 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,647,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.33.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

