Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,274. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.91 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

