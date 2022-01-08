DAV Coin Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,782.83 or 1.00092886 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00035890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.15 or 0.00311786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00086062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007135 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.