Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Shares of DPSI stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.11.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.