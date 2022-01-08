Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of DPSI stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.11.
Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.
