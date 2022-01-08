Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $376.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.42. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $278.95 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

