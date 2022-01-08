Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 420,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,937,000 after acquiring an additional 86,416 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $378.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.42. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $278.95 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.67.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

