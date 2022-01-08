Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

DEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.34.

NYSE:DEN opened at $77.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. Denbury has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,725,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Denbury by 860.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 204,463 shares during the last quarter.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

