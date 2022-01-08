DePay Trading 7% Lower This Week (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001655 BTC on exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $188,873.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00077931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.05 or 0.07632914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00075813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.92 or 0.99881631 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007351 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

