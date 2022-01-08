Desiree A. Burke Sells 33,541 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,320,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,001,000 after buying an additional 52,496 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,159,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

