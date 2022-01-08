Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 488,616 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,425,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,616 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wipro were worth $21,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

