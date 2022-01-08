Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 770,003 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 453.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.62% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $24,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

