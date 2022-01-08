Deutsche Bank AG Has $22.06 Million Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,703 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.55% of Arvinas worth $22,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 6.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $2,275,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

