Deutsche Bank AG Has $22.06 Million Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,703 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.55% of Arvinas worth $22,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 6.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $2,275,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $68.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

