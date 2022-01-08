Deutsche Bank AG Has $23.27 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 883.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,939 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Chemed worth $23,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 31.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHE opened at $496.19 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.52 and a 200-day moving average of $478.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

