Deutsche Bank AG Has $23.27 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 883.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,939 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Chemed worth $23,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 31.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total transaction of $1,501,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHE stock opened at $496.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.34. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

