Deutsche Bank AG Has $23.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 395,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

