Deutsche Bank AG Has $24.54 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,343 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.65% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $24,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.68. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

