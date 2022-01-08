Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of Essential Utilities worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG opened at $52.18 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

