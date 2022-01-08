Deutsche Bank AG Sells 38,201 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,201 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $21,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after buying an additional 81,166 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,056,000 after purchasing an additional 71,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 878,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 207,420 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,914 shares of company stock worth $3,331,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

NYSE SAIL opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

