Deutsche Bank AG Sells 75,895 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.59% of Denbury worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Denbury by 18,857.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 52.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denbury by 416.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.34.

NYSE DEN opened at $77.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 3.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.